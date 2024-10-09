Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal Service

Representative Image

The Customs officials have nabbed two persons for allegedly being involved in smuggling of Mephedrone (MD) drugs from a European country through foreign post.

According to the Customs sources, they had received specific information that narcotics was being smuggled from a European country through post.

The Customs officials then identified the suspected parcel and then the receiver of the said parcel was traced to a unit in Andheri West on Tuesday.

The agency officials then raided the said place and nabbed two persons. The parcel was then examined which revealed that it contained MD in commercial quantity. The Customs are questioning the duo to ascertain if more people are involved in the case.