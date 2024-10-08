Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off

Mumbai Police seize a rare Sand Boa snake and arrest four individuals involved in its illegal sale | File Photo

Mumbai: On 7th October 2024, the Cuffe Parade Police Station received confidential information through an informant that some individuals were planning to illegally sell a rare live Sand Boa snake near Maker Tower in South Mumbai. This snake, which is often used in medicines and black magic, was being smuggled.

Acting on this information, Sub-Inspector Amit Devkar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rupesh Bhagwat led a police team to set up a trap near Maker Tower, Said senior Police inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao of Cuff parade police station.

As per the tip, four individuals arrived in a white Maruti Ertiga car (MH 47 BT 2554). Based on their suspicious behavior and the informant's signals, the police conducted a search of the vehicle. In a bag placed at the rear of the car, they found a live Sand Boa snake weighing around 5 kg and 55 inches long. With the help of snake rescuer Ganesh Gaikwad from Aarey Key Foundation, the snake was safely handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Thane, for safekeeping.

Police constable Prashant Sawant filed a complaint on behalf of the government, and a case was registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station under sections 39(3), 44, 48(A), and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

All four individuals were arrested in connection with this case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Narsimha Satyama Ghoti, ( 40), Resident of Nalgonda,Telangana, Shiva Mallesh Adap, (18), Resident of Yadadri, Telangana, Ravi Vasant Bhoir, (54), Resident of Mulund and Arvind Chaituram Gupta (26), Resident of Mumbra. All Four accused have been remanded to 14 days of police custody by the court.