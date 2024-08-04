Mumbai: Colaba-Cuffe Parade Residents Protest Cutting Of Water Lines, MP Arvind Sawant Joins To Support

Mumbai: Colaba-Cuffe Parade Residents Protest Cutting Of Water Lines, MP Joins To Support | X/ @AGSawant

Mumbai: Residents of Colaba, Ambedkar Nagar, and Cuffe Parade and other parts of Mumbai staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Saturday, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, against the BMC’s water supply cuts. They complained that the BMC has been cutting off water to slum areas for weeks, leaving them without this basic necessity. Forced to ration water, residents expressed frustration over the lack of response despite repeated follow-ups.

The protesters demanded that the BMC immediately reconnect the cut water lines and ensure that no such action is repeated in the future. The protesters also warned that they will be forced to take more drastic measures if no action is taken within the next 20 days.

Speaking at the protest, Sawant assured, “Our party stands firmly with the residents in their fight against the ‘water mafia’ that has been plaguing the areas. We demand that the BMC take immediate action to resolve the issue and ensure that no resident is left without access to clean water."

Assistant Commissioner of A Ward Jaydeep More and ACP Deshmukh assured that the broken lines will be connected immediately and such action will not be repeated in the future. The officials also assured that a solution will be found with regard to the cases filed against residents who have been agitating for their rights.