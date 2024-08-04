SAD STATE | Newly Constructed Hoshangabad Road Damaged By Rain; BMC Faces Criticism & Imposes Fines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25 kms of Hoshangabad road constructed after the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor was dismantled from Misrod to Sant Hirdaram Nagar at a cost of Rs 18 crore this summer has been completely damaged in the first spell of rain.

However, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a penalty at rate of Rs 44,000 per day is being imposed for the delay in completion of the project. After rain, when construction work starts again, the damage will also be covered.

‘Rs 44,000 per day fine for project delay’

BMC additional commissioner Nidhi Singh said, “The entire BRTS corridor project has not been dismantled so far. In case, there is any damage, it will be covered when construction will again be started. However, we are imposing Rs 44,000 per day on the construction agency for the delay.”

‘Lack of supervision’

Former MLA Shailendra Pradhan said, “It shows the lack of supervision at the time of construction. Throughout the summer, construction work was carried on and in the first spell of rain, entire construction was damaged exposing the construction agency as well as BMC administration.”

‘Lacuna on part of BMC’

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New colonies welfare Association, said, “It is a lacuna on the part of the BMC administration, which did not supervise the project. Entire Hoshangabad road has been damaged and it is full of potholes.”

‘Wastage of public money’

Priyanath Pathak, a resident of Devasthali colony, said, “It is simply wastage of public money as there is no supervision of the construction. The road is full of potholes as entire new construction has been damaged in rain.”