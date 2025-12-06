 Mumbai Murder: 68-Year-Old Woman Found Strangled With Rope Inside Jogeshwari Home; Police Register FIR
A 68-year-old woman, Havabi Dalavi, was allegedly found murdered at her Jogeshwari residence on Thursday. Injury marks were found on the victim's neck, indicating strangulation with a rope, said the Meghwadi Police, adding that they were alerted by the neighbours.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 05:36 AM IST
article-image
68-year-old woman found strangled inside Jogeshwari home; Meghwadi Police investigating | Representational Image

Victim lived alone; daughters informed

According to the police, Dalavi lived alone in the Jhula Maidan area and is survived by two daughters. While one lives in Ratnagiri, the other is a Pune resident. When the police arrived at the spot around 11 p.m., they found her lying with a rope around her neck. The body has been subsequently sent for post-mortem.

No suspects yet; probe underway

Officials suspect that the murder occurred nearly two hours earlier. No clear clues have been found so far, said the police, adding that they have contacted the victim's daughters.

Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway
An FIR has been registered against an unidentified individual under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 66(1) (punishment for causing death).

