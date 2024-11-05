Mumbai: Customs Officers At CSMI Airport Foil Attempt To Smuggle 12 Exotic Turtle Smuggling, Two Arrested

Pic Of Turtles |

On November 04, 2024, on the basis of profiling, the Customs Officers of CSMI, Airport, Mumbai, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. The examination of their baggage led to the recovery of 12 exotic turtle species. The turtles were cleverly hidden inside rectangular plastic boxes, which were concealed between the food packets kept inside the trolley bags carried by the passengers.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Navi Mumbai, identified these species as 08 Nos (Eight) of Japanese Pond Turtle (Mauremys japonica) and 04 Nos (Four) of Scorpion Mud Turtle or Red Cheek Mud Turtle (Kinosternon scorpioides). All are listed in Appendix-Il of CITES and Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972).

The Exotic Turtles were handed over to the Airline staff for deportation to their country of origin. The proceedings against the passengers have been initiated as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 02 Passengers are arrested.