Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying To Indonesia From CSMI Airport

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a man for allegedly forging an IndiGo Airlines boarding pass to enter Mumbai airport’s departure bay through Gate No. 6 to see off his mother, who was travelling to Indonesia.

To enter the airport, the man, Swapnil Gaonkar, created a PDF copy of his mother, Vijaya Gaonkar’s boarding pass, erased her name, and replaced it with his. The security breach was discovered after the flight departed.

IndiGo Airlines Files Complaint

IndiGo Airlines subsequently filed a complaint with the Sahar police station, leading to an FIR against Gaonkar on October 28. The court has placed him in police custody until October 31.

About The Case

On October 28 around 4 am, Gaonkar arrived at Mumbai airport, presented his passport and a copy of the altered boarding pass at check-in counter L-13. IndiGo official Dipika Wagh noticed discrepancies, as the PNR number was invalid. She informed her senior officer, Shanin Fernandes, who also inspected the pass and confirmed it was forged. The inquiry revealed that Gaonkar was not a legitimate passenger.