 Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures And Fake Directorships
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures And Fake Directorships

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures And Fake Directorships

According to police, accused Vivek Batra in 2017 allegedly obtained photocopies of the complainant’s Aadhaar and PAN card under the pretext of opening a Provident Fund account.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures And Fake Directorships | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Cuffe Parade Police have registered a major case of fraud and money laundering involving forged signatures, fake directorships, and fraudulent bank accounts. The case has been filed under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vivek Balwantrai Batra, Priyanka Vivek Batra, Resident of Gulburg Building, Malabar Hill, Nirav Kishor Tak, Resident of Vasant Kunj, Thane, Rakesh Suresh Shenoy, Resident of Malad (W), Ajit Kumar Kripashankar Mishra, Resident of Panvel, Raigad

Complainant Prakash Singh Prem Singh Rana (55), resident of Arjun Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi, reported that the offence occurred from September 7, 2023, up to now. According to police, accused Vivek Batra in 2017 allegedly obtained photocopies of the complainant’s Aadhaar and PAN card under the pretext of opening a Provident Fund account. Using these documents, he fraudulently appointed the complainant as director in two companies – ARJ Impex Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Hospitality Services Ltd.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud:40-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹2.9 Lakh n Share Market Scam Via Fake Motilal Oswal...
article-image

Investigators say Batra, with the help of forged signatures, then opened current accounts at HDFC Bank’s Woodhouse branch in Colaba under these company names. The complainant was later illegally removed from directorship through fabricated resignation letters.

Police suspect that Batra, in collusion with Priyanka Batra, Nirav Tak, Rakesh Shenoy, HDFC Bank employee Ajit Kumar Mishra, and others, laundered crores of rupees through these accounts.

FPJ Shorts
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...