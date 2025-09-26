Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures And Fake Directorships | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Cuffe Parade Police have registered a major case of fraud and money laundering involving forged signatures, fake directorships, and fraudulent bank accounts. The case has been filed under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vivek Balwantrai Batra, Priyanka Vivek Batra, Resident of Gulburg Building, Malabar Hill, Nirav Kishor Tak, Resident of Vasant Kunj, Thane, Rakesh Suresh Shenoy, Resident of Malad (W), Ajit Kumar Kripashankar Mishra, Resident of Panvel, Raigad

Complainant Prakash Singh Prem Singh Rana (55), resident of Arjun Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi, reported that the offence occurred from September 7, 2023, up to now. According to police, accused Vivek Batra in 2017 allegedly obtained photocopies of the complainant’s Aadhaar and PAN card under the pretext of opening a Provident Fund account. Using these documents, he fraudulently appointed the complainant as director in two companies – ARJ Impex Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Hospitality Services Ltd.

Investigators say Batra, with the help of forged signatures, then opened current accounts at HDFC Bank’s Woodhouse branch in Colaba under these company names. The complainant was later illegally removed from directorship through fabricated resignation letters.

Police suspect that Batra, in collusion with Priyanka Batra, Nirav Tak, Rakesh Shenoy, HDFC Bank employee Ajit Kumar Mishra, and others, laundered crores of rupees through these accounts.