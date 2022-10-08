Mumbai: CT scanner at Nair Hospital breaks down, patients travel 4km to private lab

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine in the radiology department of the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital is lying defunct for the last week. As a result, patients are advised to visit a private centre in Parel, which is almost 4km away. However, on the brighter side, the hospital has tied up with the laboratory so that it doesn’t cost more than the hospital.

The head of the radiology department, Dr Devidas Shetty said, “A part of the CT scan machine is not working. We have placed an order for it and it will take at least 10-12 days to arrive from Singapore. Patients are our priority, so we have tied up with a private lab.” A senior doctor said that the Philips machine that has malfunctioned is almost eight years old.

Dr Shetty said the hospital is close to sealing the deal for a new machine. “This, though, will take some time as we have to design a room for it,” he added.

A senior doctor from the radiology department said that the CT scan department gets nearly 120-150 patients every day, including IPD and OPD patients. He said, “The civic body should get the old machine repaired as it’s within the contractual period. Moreover, a new machine should be procured to handle the patient load.”

On condition of anonymity, another doctor said, “It’s very risky for patients who are admitted in the hospital. We take some of them to KEM or Sion hospitals for CT-scan in the ambulance. But it’s difficult to transport critical patients as taking them out of the hospital can pose danger to their life. Also, it’s time-consuming to travel with the patient to another place for diagnosis; it’s a waste of money and human resources.”