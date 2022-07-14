Mumbai: CSMT, now UNESCO World Heritage Site, gets development plan allocation hiked to Rs 1,800 crore

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai | File

Mumbai: Considering the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the railways have increased the cost of developing the historic station from Rs 1,350 crore to Rs 1,800 crore.

According to the earlier plan, the project was to be developed under public-private partnership, which was later changed to hybrid model. The project cost will be borne by the railway ministry and the works will start by year end.

Given the CSMT’s heritage value, the railways have decided to develop it under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model. Under this system, the task will be executed by the contractor under guidance of railway engineers.

Speaking about the project, CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, “The CSMT redevelopment project has been undertaken by the Rail Land Development Authority, with the approximate cost of the project to be Rs 1,800 crore.”

He further said that the project needs various clearances, including process of finalising the design and getting it approved from various authorities concerned.

“We have made changes to the redevelopment plan, keeping in mind an increase in the number of passengers travelling in future. As soon as we receive the required approvals, we will start the phase-wise redevelopment work soon,” said a senior rail official.

Speaking on the linen availability in long-distance trains, Lahoti said the services will resume by August. Currently, linen is available in 43 trains out of 93.

“For supply of bed rolls in all CR trains, we need to maintain the daily stock of 6 lakh bed rolls,” he apprised, adding that 55,000 rolls are being supplied on 43 pair of trains.

