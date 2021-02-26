Mumbai: CSMIA's Terminal 1 to resume domestic flight operations from March 10

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will re-open Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations with effect from March 10. Full operations from T1 was suspended temporarily after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March last year, while all flights were consolidated through Terminal 2.

According to a press statement released by the airport authorities, airlines like Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume all domestic operations from midnight of March 10 from Terminal 1. In case of IndiGo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1.

Passengers travelling through Terminal 1 can avail the lounges at the airport, adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards. Further, all modes of transport to and from it will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before.

The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1. The terminal will also promote social distancing through re-arrangement of seats, installation of plexi-glass to minimize face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal.