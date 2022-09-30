ED freezes cryptocurrencies worth Rs 47 lakh in mobile gaming app case

Crypto-Currencies worth Rs 47 lakh freezed by ED in mobile gaming app case | File Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has freezed the crypto currencies equivalent to Rs 47.64 lakhs under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in respect to an investigation relating to the mobile gamming application, namely E-nuggets.



The agency had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered on February 15, last year, filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code by Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.



"Aamir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. Further, after collecting handsome amount from the public, all of the sudden, the withdrawal from the said App, was stopped, on the pretext of one and other excuses. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers," the ED claimed in a statement.



The ED investigation had revealed that accused was transferring the amount earned through the gaming app (E-nuggets) by using Crypto Currency Exchange. Amount equivalent to Rs 47.64 lakh was found in the wallet of WazirX, belonging to Aamir khan and his associates and the same has been freezed under PMLA.

