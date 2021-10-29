Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Shah Rukh Khan's friend and actress Juhi Chawla signs Rs 1 lakh surety for Aryan's bail

Actor Juhi Chawla on Friday appeared as a surety for Aryan Khan before a special court that had heard his bail plea and rejected it last week.

The actor entered the witness box and Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed the court that she has known Aryan since birth as she has professional ties with his father and is standing as surety for him.

He produced the actor’s Aadhar Card and passport as identification documents. The court verified the documents.

Chawla then completed formalities in the court’s department by signing the bail surety documents with the court’s registrar. The special judge VV Patil signed the surety bond, said Manehsinde.

Chawla later told media persons, “There is a sense of relief in the (ShahRukh Khan’s) family. We are all happy it is over.”

After completion of the formalities, the legal team proceeded to the Arthur Road jail to submit the documents with the Jail Authorities for Aryan’s release.

Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody as the court gave its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail.

"The trio shall not indulge in any activity punishable under the #NDPS Act. They should not contact in any manner with anyone related to the case, either directly or indirectly," Justice Sambre said in his orders.



The bail order further states that the trio shouldn't attempt to either directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.

While Arbaaz Merchant is also lodged at Arthur Road jail, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

