Mumbai: Crowd at Bandra Reclamation despite COVID-19 restrictions - See Pics

Late-night visuals of people gathering at Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area which is all lit up for New Year.



Amid rising COVID cases and Omicron scare, Maharashtra govt has banned congregation of more than 5 people from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places. pic.twitter.com/b5jvlSz7Yx — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The Maharashtra government has banned congregations of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places, amid the rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron scare. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

However, no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state. There are currently 11,492 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:29 AM IST