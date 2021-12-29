e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:29 AM IST

Mumbai: Crowd at Bandra Reclamation despite COVID-19 restrictions - See Pics

The Maharashtra government has banned congregations of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places, amid the rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron scare
Crowd at Bandra Reclamation area which is lit up for the New Year | ANI

People gathered at Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area which is lit up for the New Year despite COVID-19 restrictions to prevent crowds

The Maharashtra government has banned congregations of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places, amid the rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron scare. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

However, no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state. There are currently 11,492 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:29 AM IST
