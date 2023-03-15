Mumbai Crime: Woman's decomposed dead body found in plastic bag in Lalbaug, daughter arrested

Mumbai Crime: Woman's decomposed dead body found in plastic bag in Lalbaug, 22-year-old daughter arrested | Representative Image

Police were notified on Wednesday that a 53-year-old woman's decomposed body had been discovered in a plastic bag in the Lalbaug region. Police added that the dead woman's 22-year-old daughter had been arrested and was being questioned.

"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the dead woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation has been started.