Mumbai Crime: Woman's decomposed dead body found in plastic bag in Lalbaug, daughter arrested

Police were notified on Wednesday that a 53-year-old woman's decomposed body had been discovered in a plastic bag in the Lalbaug region. Police added that the dead woman's 22-year-old daughter had been arrested and was being questioned.
"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the dead woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.
The body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation has been started.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)