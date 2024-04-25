Mumbai Crime: Woman Dupes Man Of ₹1.56 Lakhs After Blackmailing Over Nude Video Call In Ghatkopar |

Mumbai: In Ghatkopar, a young woman deceived a young man out of Rs 1.56 lakhs after befriending him on social media. The Pantnagar police have filed a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The individual, aged 30, resides in the Tilak Road vicinity of Ghatkopar and is employed at a private firm. Some months back, he connected with a young woman on social media. Subsequently, they exchanged mobile numbers and engaged in video calls.

However, recently, the woman unexpectedly requested the man to appear nude during a call and filmed him doing so. Several days later, the girl accused in the incident forwarded the identical footage to the young man, insisting on monetary compensation. When the young man declined to comply, the girl began to issue threats.

Eventually, succumbing to the pressure, the young man handed over Rs 1.56 lakh. However, as the demands for money persisted, he ultimately filed a complaint at the Pantnagar police station, prompting authorities to initiate a search for the accused individual involved in the case.