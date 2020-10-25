Mumbai Crime Watch: Two from Pune held in Thane with leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh

Two persons from Pune have been arrested with leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh in the illicit market, an official of Thane Crime Branch said on Sunday.

The arrest was made by Unit I of the Crime Branch on Friday night near CIDCO bus stop on a tip off of a leopard skin sale in the area, he said.

Sachin Bhosale (33) and Sahaji Dande (30), both residents of Bhosari in Pune, have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said.