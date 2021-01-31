Mumbai Crime Watch: Security guard killed by sacked ex-colleague in Worli, held

A 50-year-old security guard was killed by three of his colleagues at a construction site in Worli in the early hours of Saturday. While Worli Police have arrested one accused, two others are on the run and efforts to trace them and nab them are underway. All of the accused are booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and common intention.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at 12.45 am on Saturday, at an under construction building, wherein a 50-year-old security guard Dayashankar Jaiswar was deployed. Police said that three accused, all of whom were Jaiswar's colleagues, knocked him out by hitting a hammer on his head.

One of the accused was recently sacked from his job at the construction site due to his ill behaviour and unprofessionalism. This accused held on to the grudge and then hatched a plan to exact revenge on Jaiswar by killing him. Accordingly, the prime accused aged 35 years, entered the site on Saturday night and hit Jaiswar with a hammer multiple times.

Soon after the incident, the accused trio escaped from the spot and the police were alerted by the locals, who rushed to the spot and took Jaiswar to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Based on technical evidence, police arrested the main accused, who confessed to his crime and was arrested. Meanwhile, the probe is underway to nab his accomplices who are on the run.