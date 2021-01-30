Chhattisgarh: Police constable killed, civilian injured in Naxal attack at Kanker district

Raipur: A police constable was killed and a civilian was injured in a Naxal attack in Partapur Police station limits of North Bastar’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

The attack occurred while the constable was in the village market’s Murga Bazar of Sariyapara, MR Ahire, Superintendent of Police Kanker said while speaking to the Free Press Journal.

The constable, who was shot dead, was identified as Suklu Dugga; meanwhile the civilian who received a bullet wound in his hand in the Naxal attack was identified as Murga Ram Tandia.

The injured was admitted into the Pakhanjur hospital and is currently out of danger, the SP said.