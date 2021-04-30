Mumbai Crime Watch: Man arrested for raping friend's 18-year-old niece in Wadala

Mumbai: The Wadala police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping 18-year-old niece of his friend last year. The man was not in the country and when he came back was arrested by Wadala police. The police have also booked his wife for allegedly circulating the victim's mobile number claiming her to be a prostitute, said police officials.

According to Wadala police, the victim used to go to the accused house to watch TV. In May last year, the accused called her to his house and raped her. When the victim told him that she would inform about the rape to her mother, the accused threatened to commit suicide and said that he would name her in her suicide note which will see her land in jail. A copy of the victim’s statement is with the Free Press Journal.

After two days, the accused send her a video of the act and threatened to circulate it. He left the country in June 2020 but the accused and the victim continued to converse with each other on WhatsApp, said Wadala police officials.

When the wife of the accused came to know about the alleged relationship, she abused the victim and circulated the victim’s mobile number. Lately, the wife of the accused contacted the victim's mother and abused her as well. Her mother then confronted her daughter and after learning about the reality they approached the police.

"We have arrested the accused under IPC section for rape (376), defamation (500), international insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Information Technology act," said Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station. Police are yet to arrest his wife.