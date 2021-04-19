Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old man rapes minor girl on pretext of marriage, held

A 26-year-old man from Dombivli, who allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of marrying with her, was arrested by the Vashi police on Saturday. The accused had met with the victim in September last year.

The accused who has been identified as Amit Medhe, works as a salesman at an electronic showroom in Navi Mumbai got acquainted with the girl.

Police said that the accused met with the girl when she had gone to buy an electronic gadget at the showroom in September last year. “Medhe met with the 17-year-old girl in September last year when she had been in the showroom to buy an iPhone,” said an official from the Vashi police station. He added that Medhe started calling her on the pretext of servicing her device and befriended her.

“On Wednesday, during a telephonic conversation the accused realized that the survivor was alone at home and visited her. He told her that he loved her and also wanted to marry her. Even as the survivor shot down the proposal, the accused forced himself on her and then fled the spot,” said a police officer.