Mumbai: API booked for raping colleague under false marriage promise

Mumbai: An assistant police i(API) attached with Cuffe Parade polie station was booked for allegedly raping a fellow woman police officer under the pretext marrying her. Dongri police station registered an FIR under rape, and under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) act, after the woman police officer gave a complaint. The officer is yet to be arrested.

According to the victim's statement, she and the accused were batchmates and posted were at the same police station. In 2014, the accused allegedly approached her with a marriage proposal and since then began sexually exploiting her. The exploitation was on till April this year, said the woman officer in her statement to the police.