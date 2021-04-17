Mumbai: API booked for raping colleague under false marriage promise

Mumbai: An assistant police i(API) attached with Cuffe Parade polie station was booked for allegedly raping a fellow woman police officer under the pretext marrying her. Dongri police station registered an FIR under rape, and under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) act, after the woman police officer gave a complaint. The officer is yet to be arrested.
According to the victim's statement, she and the accused were batchmates and posted were at the same police station. In 2014, the accused allegedly approached her with a marriage proposal and since then began sexually exploiting her. The exploitation was on till April this year, said the woman officer in her statement to the police.
Recently she learnt through another police officer that the accused had married another woman on March 15, and then decided to file a police complaint. On the basis of her complaint, the Dongri police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including repeated rape (376 (2) (N)), unnatural sex (377), cheating (420) along with the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The woman officer also went to his native place to confront the accused in front of his family, where they abused her, reads her complaint. The police have also booked his relatives as well.
