Madhya Pradesh: 15 minor girls from Bagli found in 4 months, most raped after abduction, kidnappers held

Bagli (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): A team of Bagli police led by police station incharge Jai Ram Chouhan has succeeded in recovering 15 minor girls in last four months. All of them were kidnapped. About two thirds of these girls were raped after abduction. The police have registered cases under POCSO Act after taking their statements.
All of them were long pending crime cases. Three girls were brought from Gujarat and Maharashtra. They were abducted three years back. Bagli police looked for them in Morbi, Porbandar (Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Khargone, Indore and Dewas (Madhya Pradesh).
Cases of abduction were registered in Bagli police station in 2018 wherein minor girls were reported to be missing from Guradiya Kalla, Guradiya, Rao, Rampura and Kali Kothi.
Police station incharge Chouhan along with his team succeeded in recovering 15 minor girls, presented the kidnappers in court and got them jailed. The girls of Amarpura, Dehriand Boraniya who were kidnapped this year were recovered from Indore, Boriapura and Khargone.
Sub Divisional Officer (Police) Rakesh Vyas said role of Chouhan and his team is praiseworthy. He said their sub division stands first in Dewas district in implementing Operation Muskan. Bagli station incharge Jai Ram Chouhan said success is ensured if work is done with determination.
“It was possible with cooperation of all and due to guidance of senior officials. Everyone worked with alertness, awareness and were focused on the work,” he added.
