Madhya Pradesh: 15 minor girls from Bagli found in 4 months, most raped after abduction, kidnappers held

Cases of abduction were registered in Bagli police station in 2018 wherein minor girls were reported to be missing from Guradiya Kalla, Guradiya, Rao, Rampura and Kali Kothi.

Police station incharge Chouhan along with his team succeeded in recovering 15 minor girls, presented the kidnappers in court and got them jailed. The girls of Amarpura, Dehriand Boraniya who were kidnapped this year were recovered from Indore, Boriapura and Khargone.

Sub Divisional Officer (Police) Rakesh Vyas said role of Chouhan and his team is praiseworthy. He said their sub division stands first in Dewas district in implementing Operation Muskan. Bagli station incharge Jai Ram Chouhan said success is ensured if work is done with determination.

“It was possible with cooperation of all and due to guidance of senior officials. Everyone worked with alertness, awareness and were focused on the work,” he added.