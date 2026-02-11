 Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
A partially decomposed body was found at Juhu beach, later identified as 40-year-old carpenter Ashok Gaud through a unique ring. Santacruz police arrested 30-year-old garment businessman Wahid Shaikh, allegedly having an affair with Gaud’s wife, for the murder. Shaikh allegedly attacked Gaud after drinking, dismembered the body, and disposed it in the sea.

Megha Kuchik
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested

Mumbai: A stone ring on the victim’s finger became the crucial clue for the Santacruz police, helping them identify the partially decomposed body found at Juhu beach on Monday. The body was that of Ashok Gaud, a 40-year-old carpenter from Malvani. His wife recognized the unique ring during the identification process. The accused, Wahid Ali Mohammad Israil Shaikh alias Mittu, a 30-year-old garment businessman from Ghatkopar West, was arrested on Wednesday.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra remanded Shaikh to police custody until February 13. The police said Shaikh was having an affair with Gaud’s wife. The accused and the deceased were from the same village in Vardah, Uttar Pradesh, and had known each other for several years. Shaikh runs a garment factory in Malvani. According to the police, on January 29, after employees left the factory, Shaikh called Gaud there.

The two consumed alcohol, during which Shaikh allegedly attacked Gaud with a sharp weapon and murdered him. Shaikh then cut the body, disposed of the weapon, placed the remains in a sack, and threw it into the water. The body later drifted to Juhu beach. The body was discovered around 9.30am on Monday at Juhu Koliwada Landing Point beach, under Santacruz Police Station jurisdiction.

Constable Ashok Gojre, 46, who was on patrol near the jetty at Juhu Chowpatty, spotted a blue polythene bag about 40 metres from the jetty. Upon checking, he found a cement sack containing the upper half of a male body (from head to waist). The Santacruz Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person on February 9. The police checked missing persons records from coastal police stations and found a complaint lodged for Gaud at Malvani Police Station. The investigators trace the accused through CCTV footage and human intelligence.

