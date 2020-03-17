Mumbai Crime: Singer accuses ex-flame of robbery, lodges complaint at Oshiwara

Mumbai: Oshiwara police has booked an export businessman, Mahesh Idnani, for allegedly committing a theft at the residence of his former live-in partner Swati Chauhan, 25, an orchestra singer, last week.

Chauhan and Idnani’s relationship had gone awry after which she had secured the jewellery gifted by him in a locker. However, when Chauhan could not open the locker, she had it broke open, only to find she was robbed of the cash and valuables worth Rs13 lakh.

According to the police, Chauhan met Idnani at a performance in 2017 and soon their friendship blossomed in a romantic relationship. The couple then embarked on a live-in relationship and stayed in a rented flat at Oshiwara.

Their relationship went sour last week when Chauhan came to know Idnani was married. She ended the relationship but forgot to take the spare key from her former partner. Since Idnani had gifted her jewellery, which Chauhan securely kept in a safety deposit in her cupboard in front of Idnani.

Police said, on March 11, when Chauhan tried to access the safety deposit, she could not and called for a locksmith only to realise the locks were changed.

When the new locks were opened, the cash and valuables were missing. Since she knew Idnani was the only one with a spare key, she accused him of robbery and approached Oshiwara police.

Police booked Idnani under relevant IPC sections for robbery and cheating, and are investigating the matter. No arrests were made so far, said a cop.