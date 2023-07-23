Mumbai Crime: Rajkot Youth Arrested for Uploading Woman's Photo & Mobile Number On Social Media

Mumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked | PTI

In Vile Parle area, a 23-year-old youth, Ashish Praveenbhai Chavda, was arrested by the Vile Parle police after uploading a photo of a woman along with her mobile number on social media. The case was registered under the IT section along with IPC section after the woman lodged a complaint at the Vile Parle police station.

Complainant's Harassment Ordeal

The complainant woman living in Vile Parle received a call from an unknown person on her mobile number. Not recognizing the number, she chose not to answer the call. Shortly after, she received a message from the same person claiming to have obtained her mobile number from a "sex group." Disturbed by this, she blocked the number. However, her ordeal continued as she started receiving calls from two to three other mobile numbers. One of these numbers was linked to an obscene social media site on WhatsApp, where her photo and mobile number had been shared along with a lewd message about her.

During the police investigation, it came to light that the accused, Ashish Chavda, had a prior criminal record. Earlier, he was arrested by the Juhu police in a molestation case, but he obtained bail. It was revealed that he had also committed a similar offense before, where he had uploaded another woman's photo on social media along with her mobile number. This incident resulted in his previous arrest by the Juhu police.

Accused Arrested from Rajkot

Following the complaint from the woman in Vile Parle, the police traced and arrested Ashish Chavda in Rajkot, Gujarat, his native place. The investigation led to his arrest based on evidence linking him to the crime.

After being arrested, Ashish Chavda will be processed through the legal system for his actions. Given his prior arrest and subsequent bail, it remains essential for the authorities to ensure that such behavior is properly addressed to protect the safety and privacy of individuals on social media platforms.

