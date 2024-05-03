Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM Mumbai North Central Candidate Ramzan Choudhary Files Nomination

AIMIM Mumbai North Central Candidate Ramzan Choudhary | | Facebook

Mumbai: There is a new twist in Mumbai North Central seat. All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had given a candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat. Former public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has filed his nomination today from BJP and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad also contesting election from the same area. It has been said that there will be a tough fight between Gaikwad and Nikam but AIMIM has pitted its candidate and the twist happened in the constituency.

After the announcement of Varsha Gaikwad's name, senior leader Naseem Khan and other congress leaders were disappointed. Naseem Khan refused to campaign for any congress candidate in Maharashtra.

Khan alleged that MVA had not given any single Muslim candidate from Maharashtra. He had also said it is difficult for him to face the Muslim voters and answer them if they ask why no muslim candidate in Maharashtra. However, AIMIM candidate Ramzan Choudhary filed nomination on the very last day.

Waris Pathan, AIMIM former MLA said while speaking to media " We have waited to see to whom Mahavikas aghadi is giving ticket. After noticing that MVA had not given tickets to any Muslim candidate we have pitted our candidate Ramzan Choudhary. MVA should have given tickets to at least three to four Muslim candidates or Naseem Khan. We had even offered Naseem Khan to contest from AIMIM but he didn't come. " Pathan refused to share the Muslim vote between congress and his party. He said " AIMIM voters are here and all our party leaders will campaign for our candidate.

"We will contest and win like we had won the election at Aurangabad in 2019." Said Pathan. There are muslim voters in Bandra east, Kalina and Kurla area considering that AIMIM decided to contest the election. AIMIM entry has shaken the congress party in the constituency and there are talks that AIMIM has given ticket to help BJP candidate.

Ramjan Choudhary said to the media " it was demand of public and order of the party. Therefore I am contesting the elections. It is wrong to call AIMIM the B team of BJP. If MVA would have given muslim candidates we wouldn't have contested elections from this seat. Muslim should get justice and rights in the country that is why I am contesting elections"