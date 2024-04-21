AIMIM Extends Support To Congress Candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj From Kolhapur

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj |

Mumbai: All India Majlis- E- Ittehadul Musalmin (AIMIM) party extended its support to Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur. Now, tension has increased in Mahayuti candidate Sanjay Mandlik in the area. AIMIM, MP from Sambhaji Nagar, Imtiaj Jalil made the announcement today. Apart from AIMIM, Vanchit has already given its support to Shahu Maharaj at Kolhapur.

There is large number of Muslim voters in Kolhapur. Therefore, AIMIM support will be benefited to Shahu Maharaj in the region. Earlier, Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had also extended unconditional support Shahu Maharaj. Therefore, backward class people support will also get to Shahu Maharaj.

Now, there is direct fight against Shahu Maharaj and Sanjay Mandlik, Shivsena Candidate at Kolhapur. Few days back, Mandlik had targeted Shahu Maharaj alleging Shahu Maharaj is not true descendant of Shivaji Maharaj dynasty. The Kolhapur citizens are true descendant of Shivaji Maharaj. He also said that all types of criticism will be done on Shahu Maharaj in the election.

Thereafter, Strong reaction came from Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar and Congress MLA Satej Patil from Kolhapur. Satej Patil had said Mandlik should sought apology from Shahu Maharaj. He reminded that Chandrakant Patil and Hasan Mushrif of Mahayuti had appealed their leaders that no one should target Shahu Maharaj personally, still Mandlik violated rules of his own alliance.

Sanjay Raut had said " Sanjay Mandlik is candidate of duplicate Shivsena. He should keep respect of Kolhapur throne of Shivaji Maharaj dynasty. Kolhapur people will send Mandlik to home in this election."