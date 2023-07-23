Mumbai News: Cops Nab Thieves Within 2 Hours For Looting A McDonald's In Andheri East

Representational Image |

The Andheri police apprehended two individuals for alleged robbery at a McDonald's within two hours. The accused were identified as Vijay Pale (29) from Vileparle and Praniket Bhosale (26) from Andheri East. The police seized Rs. 5,200 and a cash counter machine worth Rs. 20,000 from the accused.

According to the police, on July 23, McDonald's located at Andheri East shut down at 1 am, and employees were cleaning the restaurant. The accused opened the window and stole Rs. 13,000 and a cash counter machine worth Rs. 20,000 after the outlet closed.

An employee realised someone stole the cash and a cash counter machine. After that the restaurant staff checked the CCTV footage and it revealed two individuals came inside the restaurant through the window and stole cash and a machine. The staff promptly informed the police about the theft.

The Andheri police immediately collected the CCTV footage and showed their sources to lay a trap at Gaondevi Dongar in Andheri West and arrested the accused. The accused confessed to their crime. Various cases were registered against the accused in Mumbai.

A car was registered against two individuals under sections 457 (trespass), 380 (theft) and 34 (common intention for crime) of the IPC Act.