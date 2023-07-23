Threat Call To Mumbai Police: Caller Claims Tanker With RDX Moving From City To Goa With 2 Pakistani Nationals

Mumbai Police | File Photo

The Mumbai Police Control room received a threat call in which the caller informed that a tanker filled with RDX was going from to Goa from Mumbai. The caller also said that 2 Pakistani nationals are in the tanker.

The caller identified himself as "Pandey". The Mumbai Police said that an investigation into the origin of the call is underway and that there is no need to panic. Of late, reports of hoax threat calls to prominent personalities and metro cities have become a menace.

This is the third such threat call in 11 days. Mumbai Police on Tuesday received a threat call warning of carrying out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The caller also spoke of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unknown caller, the Mumbai Police said.

On July 12 too, the Mumbai Police had received a call from an unidentified man who threatened to carry out a 26/11-like terror attack.

The caller had warned of an attack if Seema Haider, Pak national who entered India to be with her Indian partner, did not return to her native country.

However, the Mumbai Police informed that it was a hoax call and ordered an investigation it.

