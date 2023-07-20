Haryana News: INLD Leader Abhay Chautala Gets Threat Call, Police Registers Case Against Unknown Caller

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala | File Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana police registered on Tuesday a case against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala on his phone WhatsApp number.

Stating that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Abhay’s personal assistant at a Jind police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Khundiya told newspersons that Abhay Chautala’s personal assistant Ramesh Godara said in his complaint that he had received calls from an international number multiple times which he did not accept following which a recorded message was sent on the WhatsApp number on June 17 last.

Caller threatens Abhay Chautala

The DSP said the complaint said that the caller asked Abhay Chautala, who is MLA from Ellenabad, to refrain from making statements he had been making else he would be killed. Stating that the police had registered a case under section 506 (criminal intimidation), he said that matter was being investigated.

Parivartan Padyatra

Meanwhile, Abhay, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, held that people who were upset due to his ongoing "parivartan padyatra" could be behind such "contemptible" act and that while he had no dispute with anyone, he did not care for such threats.

It may be recalled that at least five legislators had also received threats and extortion calls last years from some unknown callers.