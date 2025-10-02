 Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel
The Powai police detained nine foreign women for allegedly hiding their identities and living in India after their visas had expired. All of them are from Uganda and Kenya. On October 1, the police raided Hotel Dream Inn in Marol, Andheri East, and detained the foreign nationals. The police are preparing to deport them.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Powai police detain nine foreign women staying illegally at Marol’s Hotel Dream Inn | File Photo

Hotel Ownership and Violations

According to the police, Hotel Dream Inn, located in Marol, is owned by Vinod Bacchav, 47, and managed by Mahesh Bhujbalrao, 54. They had provided hotel rooms on rent to female nationals from Uganda, Kenya, and Vietnam.

The Powai police received information that nine foreign nationals were staying in India despite their visas having expired. In addition, information about six other foreign nationals was not recorded in the mandatory ‘C’ Form submitted to the police. Subsequently, the police raided the hotel on October 1 and detained nine foreign women.

Identities of the Detained

The detained women have been identified as Mukhi Wairrimu, 36; Luan Thitinh, 36; Naukwatsa Rose, 20; Katusiime Amina, 27; Nguyenthihuyen Trang, 32; Shillah Murgisha Nasasira, 31; Magura Vanjiko, 28; Vaguko Vanjiro, 33; and Mesdich Chepkoria, 27. The police are preparing the documents to deport them to their respective countries.

Legal Action Against Hotel Management

A case has been registered against the hotel owner and the manager. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Jitendra Sonavane, Senior Police Inspector, Powai Police, and guided by Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10.

