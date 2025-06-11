 Mumbai Crime News: Pantnagar Police Nab Trio in Bike Theft Case; Uncover Interstate Crime Ring Led By Habitual Offender
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Pantnagar Police Nab Trio in Bike Theft Case; Uncover Interstate Crime Ring Led By Habitual Offender

Mumbai Crime News: Pantnagar Police Nab Trio in Bike Theft Case; Uncover Interstate Crime Ring Led By Habitual Offender

According to police, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle belonging to 23-year-old Yash Mahajan was stolen around 3 PM on May 30, in Ghatkopar East.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:49 AM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

In a case highlighting how the lure of quick money led small-time traders from legitimate business into crime, Pantnagar Police have arrested two men from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, along with a known offender with a prior criminal record, for their involvement in multiple thefts, including a recent bike theft in Ghatkopar East.

According to police, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle belonging to 23-year-old Yash Mahajan was stolen around 3 PM on May 30, in Ghatkopar East. Following the theft, Pantnagar Police launched an investigation and registered a case against unidentified individuals. CCTV footage and technical evidence from the crime scene led them to uncover a larger network behind the crime.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had previously been engaged in selling clothes before falling into criminal activities. During the probe, police discovered the suspects had come in contact with 52-year-old Preetish Narvekar, a habitual offender with a criminal history spanning Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Chandigarh, where eight cases have been registered against him.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Green Activist Seeks CM’s Help Against BMC’s 'Undemocratic' ₹11,000 Fee For Powai...
article-image

Narvekar’s interrogation revealed the names of two accomplices—Harjeet Ganu Singh, 35, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Satpal Attar Singh, 30, from Uttarakhand. Both had arrived in Mumbai on May 25 and were staying in a dormitory near Masjid Bunder. 

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

Based on this information, Pantnagar police laid a trap and successfully arrested the duo. Further investigation revealed that the two had also committed a gold chain snatching in Mulund on Sunday June 8. The police are continuing a detailed interrogation to uncover the extent of their criminal activities, in Mumbai, Maharashtra and other states.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student