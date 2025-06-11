Mumbai Crime News: Pantnagar Police Nab Trio in Bike Theft Case; Uncover Interstate Crime Ring Led By Habitual Offender

File Pic (Representative Image)

In a case highlighting how the lure of quick money led small-time traders from legitimate business into crime, Pantnagar Police have arrested two men from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, along with a known offender with a prior criminal record, for their involvement in multiple thefts, including a recent bike theft in Ghatkopar East.

According to police, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle belonging to 23-year-old Yash Mahajan was stolen around 3 PM on May 30, in Ghatkopar East. Following the theft, Pantnagar Police launched an investigation and registered a case against unidentified individuals. CCTV footage and technical evidence from the crime scene led them to uncover a larger network behind the crime.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had previously been engaged in selling clothes before falling into criminal activities. During the probe, police discovered the suspects had come in contact with 52-year-old Preetish Narvekar, a habitual offender with a criminal history spanning Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Chandigarh, where eight cases have been registered against him.

Narvekar’s interrogation revealed the names of two accomplices—Harjeet Ganu Singh, 35, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Satpal Attar Singh, 30, from Uttarakhand. Both had arrived in Mumbai on May 25 and were staying in a dormitory near Masjid Bunder.

Based on this information, Pantnagar police laid a trap and successfully arrested the duo. Further investigation revealed that the two had also committed a gold chain snatching in Mulund on Sunday June 8. The police are continuing a detailed interrogation to uncover the extent of their criminal activities, in Mumbai, Maharashtra and other states.