 Thane Horror: Decapitated Head Of Young Woman Found Floating In Drain Near Slaughterhouse At Idgah Road; Police Files Murder Case
Thane Horror: Decapitated Head Of Young Woman Found Floating In Drain Near Slaughterhouse At Idgah Road; Police Files Murder Case

Thane Horror: Decapitated Head Of Young Woman Found Floating In Drain Near Slaughterhouse At Idgah Road; Police Files Murder Case

In Bhiwandi, Thane district, a woman's decapitated head was found in a drain near a slaughterhouse. Police have opened a murder investigation, working to identify the victim and the perpetrators.

Manasi Kamble
Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Thane Horror: Decapitated Head Of Young Woman Found Floating In Drain Near Slaughterhouse At Idgah Road; Police Files Murder Case

Thane: Residents in Bhiwandi, located in Thane district, were stunned when the decapitated head of a woman was found in a drain close to a slaughterhouse on Idgah Road. The horrific discovery, made on Saturday morning, has led police to file a murder case and initiate an investigation to determine the victim's identity and the culprits involved.

Officials reported that several bystanders noticed the severed head positioned in the drain at approximately 11:30 am on Saturday. The woman is thought to be aged 25 to 30 years. Authorities observed that the head exhibited signs of metal adornments in the nose and ears, which could assist in recognising her.

Investigation by Authorities in Progress

“Upon receiving the alert, police arrived at the location and dispatched the detached head, which had metal ornaments in the nose and ears, to a hospital for analysis,” an official from the Bhiwandi police control room stated, according to reports by PTI.

A case has been filed against unknown individuals under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators have commenced looking into the matter.

article-image

Similar Case

In another incident, a three-year-old boy from Surat was discovered dead in the bathroom of the Kushinagar Express at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) last week. The boy, absent since 21 August, was found at approximately 1 am by conservancy workers who were cleaning the train and discovered his body concealed in a dustbin. The autopsy revealed his throat had been cut, and authorities identified his cousin, 26-year-old Vikas Kumar Shah, as the main suspect, initiating a search to find him.

