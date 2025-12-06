Mumbai Crime News: CISF Constable, Brother Booked For Threatening Chembur Man Over ₹8–10 Lakh Investment Dispute | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a CISF constable and his brother allegedly threatened a 48-year-old man with a licensed pistol over the recovery of an investment amounting to ₹8–10 lakh. The incident occurred at Chembur’s Panjarapol Junction. The Trombay police have registered a case against the accused brothers, Shishupal Wankhede and Sanghpal Wankhede, and initiated an investigation.

Complainant Previously Ran Illegal Investment Scheme

According to the FIR, complainant Pravin Jogidarpal Obhan, a resident of Lav Kush Tower in Sindhi Society, Chembur, earlier operated an illegal investment and money-lending business. He collected funds from several people and invested them in various ventures, assuring monthly profits of 10–15%.

Earlier Arrest Under BUDS Act

On 19 May, Obhan was arrested by the Govandi police under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for failing to return money to investors. After spending five months in judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail, he was released on bail on October 19.

Investment Dispute With Accused Brothers

Obhan had known the Wankhede brothers for nearly 15 months, during which they invested around ₹8–10 lakh with him. While part of the money was repaid, a substantial amount remained pending.

Gun Allegedly Brandished Inside Car

On November 7, Shishupal allegedly called Obhan around 9.20 am and asked him to meet near Panjarapol, Chembur. At around 1.45 pm, Obhan reached the location in his Renault Triber car (MH 03 EJ 9189). The brothers arrived on a motorcycle and got into his car Sanghpal in the front passenger seat and Shishupal in the rear.

They demanded repayment of their investment. When Obhan said the matter was in court and that he would need 2–3 years to return the money, Sanghpal allegedly drew a steel-plated pistol. He reportedly removed the magazine, displayed the ammunition, reloaded the pistol and threatened him, saying, “Give us our money or we won’t spare you. We will take you and your car with us.”

Sanghpal allegedly added “Don’t take me lightly. I have a murder case (302) in another state. You won’t be allowed to leave without paying.”

Victim Calls Police; Brothers Attempt to Flee

Terrified, Obhan stepped out of the car under the pretext of calling his wife and immediately dialled the police helpline 100. Govandi police reached the spot but alerted Trombay police, as the incident fell under their jurisdiction.

During the inquiry, Sanghpal allegedly told a Govandi police officer that he was a CISF constable. He then quietly handed the gun to his brother, who fled with it.

Weapon Seized; Case Registered

Trombay police later brought both Obhan and Sanghpal to the station. The alleged pistol and live cartridges were seized from Sanghpal’s house. A case was registered on November 27 under Section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 3(5) and 351(3) of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway, an official said.

Previous Case: ₹40 Lakh Fraud Complaint

Earlier, on 18 May, the Govandi police had arrested Obhan after a complaint by 43-year-old Nilam Subhash Chiplunkar of Delisle Road, Mumbai. She alleged that Obhan collected ₹40 lakh from her under a so-called “World Cup Special Scheme.” The 15-month plan promised to pay ₹8 lakh per month from the fourth month onward totalling ₹96 lakh along with a return of the initial investment.

Obhan failed to deliver the assured returns, leading to his arrest for cheating under deposit-related offences.

