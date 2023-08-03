 Mumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe

Mumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe

The unmarried woman conceived the baby in a relationship with her boyfriend and she did not want people to come to know about it.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby. | Representative

Turbhe MIDC police arrested the mother who allegedly strangled her newborn baby last month and dumped him in a garbage bin. The unmarried woman conceived the baby in a relationship with her boyfriend and she did not want people to come to know about it.

On July 18, Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person for abandoning a newborn male child in a dustbin near a civic hospital in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The baby boy was noticed by the cleaning staff and they informed the police.

The baby was taken to a civic hospital in Vashi where he was declared dead. Since the area is a slum, there are no CCTV cameras and police had a tough time tracing the mother.

The police took help from Asha workers and checked the mother who delivered the baby recently. Finally, the police traced the woman and when she was interrogated, she admitted to have killed her son as she did not want the child.

Read Also
WATCH: Andhra Pradesh Police Rescue Puppies Stranded in Flood Water After Mother Dog Seeks Help
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Spend Money On Social Work Instead Of Bouquets On Birthday, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur...

Navi Mumbai: Spend Money On Social Work Instead Of Bouquets On Birthday, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur...

Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees Good Response On Extended Drive For Re-Assessment Of Property Tax Bill...

Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees Good Response On Extended Drive For Re-Assessment Of Property Tax Bill...

ED Takes Over Probe Into Salgaocars For FEMA Violations Of ₹4000 Crore

ED Takes Over Probe Into Salgaocars For FEMA Violations Of ₹4000 Crore

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar Suppressed Facts To Get Nod For Luxury Hotel In Jogeshwari: BMC

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar Suppressed Facts To Get Nod For Luxury Hotel In Jogeshwari: BMC

Mumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe

Mumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe