Mumbai Crime: Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby In Turbhe

Mother Held For Killing, Dumping Her Newborn Baby.

Turbhe MIDC police arrested the mother who allegedly strangled her newborn baby last month and dumped him in a garbage bin. The unmarried woman conceived the baby in a relationship with her boyfriend and she did not want people to come to know about it.

On July 18, Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person for abandoning a newborn male child in a dustbin near a civic hospital in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The baby boy was noticed by the cleaning staff and they informed the police.

The baby was taken to a civic hospital in Vashi where he was declared dead. Since the area is a slum, there are no CCTV cameras and police had a tough time tracing the mother.

The police took help from Asha workers and checked the mother who delivered the baby recently. Finally, the police traced the woman and when she was interrogated, she admitted to have killed her son as she did not want the child.

