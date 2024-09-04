Mumbai Crime: Minor Boyfriend Held After 19-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Sewri | Representational Image

Mumbai: A day after a 19-year-old girl was found dead in the Tata Ground area of Sewri, the police, on Tuesday, detained her alleged 15-year-old boyfriend from Taloja. The body of Kashish Shaikh was found inside a dilapidated building and the minor with whom she had been living there for the past few days was missing.

The post-mortem report had indicated that Shaikh died after falling from the building. After questioning the parents of both the victim and the accused boy, the police found that they were against the alliance, following which the two had moved out and begun living on the fifth floor of the abandoned building.

During questioning, the boy told the police that Shaikh fell off while she was asleep, and he returned home to Taloja as he got scared. Although the police initially treated the death as accidental, Shaikh’s mother alleged foul play. Based on her complaint, a case of murder was registered against the boy under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Rohit Khot said, “There were no eyewitnesses, so whether she fell in her sleep or was pushed remains a significant question. The mother of the deceased raised suspicion about the death. We are following legal procedure and investigating the matter.”