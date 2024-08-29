Trouble Understanding Your Boyfriend? Here Are 5 Mind Games He Might Be Playing In The Relationship

Canva

There are times when we often struggle to understand our partner's behaviour or actions, which can be a reason for an unhealthy relationship. During such periods, we hurt our feelings and emotions to understand them and their needs. Relationships can be challenging, and sometimes, the difficulties aren't caused by the situation or differing perspectives. But it might be manipulative behaviour that can leave you feeling confused and frustrated. Here are five mind games men play with their partner in a relationship, which can be a root cause of the problem.

Hot and Cold

Have you ever received too much attention from your boyfriend, and there are days you're craving to talk to them? This is exactly what the "Hot and Cold" game means. One minute, your boyfriend might shower you with attention, and the next, he could become distant. This behavioural change can make you question his feelings and seek extra attention.

Disappearing Act

As the name clearly suggests, this trait involves when your partner suddenly disappears, unable to reach you by any calls or messages, leaving you feeling anxious and insecure. This act might be a technique to test your loyalty or to make you chase after him. One of the green flags of a boyfriend is when they update and keep their woman informed instead of disappearing, which can emotionally and mentally affect your partner and the relationship.

Mixed Messages

One of the common red flags among the partners is not matching their words with their actions. Yes, when your boyfriend expresses a desire for a committed relationship while simultaneously avoiding any form of commitment, it is a mixed message he is playing. This inconsistency creates confusion and makes it difficult to understand his true intentions. It can even lead to questioning where you stand in his life and the state of the relationship.

Jealousy Game

Many believe that the jealousy game makes relationships fun and stronger. However, this tactic can be the root cause of many unnecessary fights and distance between the couple. The jealousy game involves causing and mentioning other women in your presence, such as attractive co-workers or friends. By doing this, they want to see your reaction and play on your insecurities. It is done to make you feel jealous and uncertain, which can boost your boyfriend's ego and make them feel desired.

Damsel in Distress Act

Some men act as someone who is always in need of help or reassurance. By portraying themselves as emotionally fragile or incapable of handling their own issues, they shift the focus onto their needs and away from taking responsibility for their emotions. This act will make you feel obliged to support and uplift him, which can drain and frustrate you as he avoids addressing his own problems.