What Is Breadcrumbing In Relationship? Learn About The GenZ Dating Trend

In modern dating, new trendy terms and concepts frequently emerge to describe the "situation" of romantic relationships. One such term is "breadcrumbing," which refers to a subtle form of emotional manipulation. It involves providing just enough attention or affection to keep someone interested without having any intention of a deeper or more committed relationship.

What Is Breadcrumbing In Relationship?

Breadcrumbing in a relationship is a manipulative behaviour where one person gives just enough attention, time, and affection to keep the other person interested without fully committing to a relationship.

This involves sending texts, engaging on social media, or having occasional meetings to maintain the other person’s interest. Despite these small gestures, the person's breadcrumbing avoids making a clear commitment or putting genuine efforts in the relationship.

As a result, the other person often feels confused and insecure, continuously questioning their relationship status and feeling emotionally drained from the lack of connection and commitment.

Signs of Breadcrumbing In Relationship you should know

Inconsistent Communication

Not having consistent communication is a red flag in a partner. Inconsistent messages, meetings, or calls without giving a particular reason are signs you are being breadcrumbed in the relationship.

Flirting without committing

Being flirty but avoiding commitment, diverting questions about the relationship status, and your personal insecurities are some of the red flags.

Vague Plans

Making vague plans to meet or do something together without committing and deciding on a specific date or planning things out before can be another sign. Random meet-ups can be a way to fulfil personal needs rather than being serious in the relationship.

Low Effort

Showing minimal effort to make the relationship grow and keeping the affair hidden from others is another sign you should look out for. A genuine person in a serious relationship always puts extra effort into keeping their partner happy and letting their bond grow healthy.

Avoiding Personal Topics

Avoiding personal topics about the relationship or future plans together, indicating uncertainty about the relationship, is an important sign that you are being taken for granted.