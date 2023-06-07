 Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor in Thane
Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor in Thane

The incident took place when the man, who worked as a carpenter, came to the Balkum area for work.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor in Thane

Thane: The Kapurbawdi police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Balkum area on Monday. The incident took place when the man, who worked as a carpenter, came to the Balkum area for work.

Senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane said, “The accused while working at one house saw the minor alone and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her. Later, her parents informed the police who launched a search and arrested him from Mahim in the evening. The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident.”

"The accused was arrested unde section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

