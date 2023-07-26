Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Harassing Woman With Obscene Messages, Physical Assault

Representative Image

The Mumbai Police have apprehended Umesh Shantaram Mestry on charges of continuous mental abuse and engaging in obscene conversations with a 40-year-old woman. The accused had sought refuge in his village, hiding in the forest, but was eventually apprehended by the police.

The incident came to light when the victim, who resides in the Vile Parle area, filed a complaint with the police. She revealed that she knew Mestry personally and during a visit to the market in May, he demanded money from her. Upon her refusal to comply, he physically assaulted her. Subsequently, Mestry resorted to sending obscene messages on WhatsApp, even though she had blocked him on social media.

The situation escalated as Mestry began to abuse and threaten not only the woman but also her family members, subjecting her to severe mental harassment. Frustrated and distressed, the victim approached Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Narvekar and narrated the entire ordeal.

Taking the matter seriously, the police promptly registered a case against Umesh Mestry on July 15 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including molestation, indecent conversation leading to assault, and threatening to cause harm.

Learning that a case had been registered against him, Mestry fled Mumbai and sought refuge in a village in Kudal. Acting on this information, a team led by Mahesh Kadam was dispatched to Kudal to apprehend the accused. When the police arrived at the village, Mestry attempted to evade capture by hiding in the nearby forest.

The police conducted a thorough search operation in the forest and successfully located and arrested Mestry. However, he attempted to escape when he saw the police approaching, but the officers pursued him and managed to apprehend him after a brief chase.

Mestry has since been brought back to Mumbai for further investigation into the charges filed against him. The police are diligently working to ensure justice for the victim and hold the accused accountable for his actions.

