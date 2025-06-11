 Mumbai Crime: Govandi Doctor Arrested For Molesting 16-Year-Old Girl During Medical Check-Up; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested a doctor from the Govandi area following allegations of molesting a 16-year-old girl during a medical examination at his private facility, Diamond Nursing Home, in the locality. The accused has been identified as Dr. Khalid Ansari.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Shivaji Nagar Police arrest doctor for allegedly molesting minor during check-up in Govandi | Representational Image

According to the police, the minor had visited the clinic on June 10, for medical treatment. During the check-up, Dr. Ansari allegedly took advantage of her helplessness and molested her under the guise of medical procedures. He is also accused of warning the girl against disclosing the incident to her mother.

The girl, deeply disturbed by the incident, eventually confided in her parents. She was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical evaluation, following the examination and with her parents' consent, a formal complaint was registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

Based on the victim’s statement, the Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against Dr. Khalid Ansari under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dr. Ansari has been arrested, and the court has remanded him to judicial custody. Further investigation is currently underway, an official said.

