Mumbai Crime: Girlfriend Arrested After 26-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Death In Dongri, ADR Converted To Murder Case

Dongri police arrest woman for murdering live-in partner, initially reported as suicide

Mumbai: The Dongri police have converted an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a murder case after investigations revealed foul play in the death of a 26-year-old man. The victim’s live-in partner, Riyana Iqbal Swarakiya (34), has been arrested on charges of murdering her boyfriend, Arfat Mehbub Khan (26).

Frequent Disputes Over Money

According to the police, the couple had frequent disputes over money. Arfat, who was addicted to MD drugs, had allegedly borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from Riyana, leading to repeated quarrels. Investigators allege that Riyana strangled him to death and later attempted to stage the scene as a suicide. Police also suspect that another person may have assisted her in the crime, and efforts are underway to trace this individual.

Suspicious Death Reported in Dongri

On Friday morning, police received a call from Liberty House, Bisti Mohalla, Dongri, reporting that a man had been found dead. A Dongri Mobile-2 police team rushed to the spot and discovered Khan with visible ligature marks on his neck, immediately raising suspicions.

Forensic Findings Confirm Foul Play

A forensic team was summoned, and a panchnama was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses. The body was shifted to Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

A post-mortem later revealed the preliminary cause of death as “asphyxia due to ligature compression of the neck (unnatural)”, though the final opinion has been reserved pending further forensic analysis.