 Mumbai Crime: Girlfriend Arrested After 26-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Death In Dongri, ADR Converted To Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Girlfriend Arrested After 26-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Death In Dongri, ADR Converted To Murder Case

Mumbai Crime: Girlfriend Arrested After 26-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Death In Dongri, ADR Converted To Murder Case

The Dongri police have converted an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a murder case after investigations revealed foul play in the death of a 26-year-old man. The victim’s live-in partner, Riyana Iqbal Swarakiya (34), has been arrested on charges of murdering her boyfriend, Arfat Mehbub Khan (26).

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
Dongri police arrest woman for murdering live-in partner, initially reported as suicide | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dongri police have converted an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a murder case after investigations revealed foul play in the death of a 26-year-old man. The victim’s live-in partner, Riyana Iqbal Swarakiya (34), has been arrested on charges of murdering her boyfriend, Arfat Mehbub Khan (26).

Frequent Disputes Over Money

According to the police, the couple had frequent disputes over money. Arfat, who was addicted to MD drugs, had allegedly borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from Riyana, leading to repeated quarrels. Investigators allege that Riyana strangled him to death and later attempted to stage the scene as a suicide. Police also suspect that another person may have assisted her in the crime, and efforts are underway to trace this individual.

Suspicious Death Reported in Dongri

FPJ Shorts
Assam Shocker: HornbillTV Reporter Shot During Festival Coverage In Manipur’s Laii village, 1 Arrested
Assam Shocker: HornbillTV Reporter Shot During Festival Coverage In Manipur’s Laii village, 1 Arrested
Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai
Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation
Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At Gateway Of India, Nariman Point & Taj Hotel
Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At Gateway Of India, Nariman Point & Taj Hotel

On Friday morning, police received a call from Liberty House, Bisti Mohalla, Dongri, reporting that a man had been found dead. A Dongri Mobile-2 police team rushed to the spot and discovered Khan with visible ligature marks on his neck, immediately raising suspicions.

Forensic Findings Confirm Foul Play

A forensic team was summoned, and a panchnama was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses. The body was shifted to Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Dongri; Police Register ADR, Probe Underway
article-image

A post-mortem later revealed the preliminary cause of death as “asphyxia due to ligature compression of the neck (unnatural)”, though the final opinion has been reserved pending further forensic analysis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation

Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation

Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At...

Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At...

Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between...

Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers FIR Against Builders, Fake Tenants In ₹6.11 Crore MHADA Tenancy Fraud...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers FIR Against Builders, Fake Tenants In ₹6.11 Crore MHADA Tenancy Fraud...