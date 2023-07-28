Mumbai Crime: FIR Against Eminent Doctor Family in Child Sex Abuse Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: A prominent gynaecologist and surgeon based in Ghatkopar has approached the Tilak Nagar police alleging that her 11-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her in-laws and husband for several years from 2014 to 2021. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the victim’s grandmother, father and aunt.

The matter first surfaced on Wednesday night when the mother, 47, met the Tilak Nagar police and narrated the incident. Subsequently, a case was registered based on her statement. She told the police that when her daughter was two and a half years old, her grandmother, now 74, stimulated her genitals in the presence of the child’s aunt without her knowledge. After finding out, she repeatedly told her husband but he never acted on it.

Mental trauma to the child

The complainant runs her own private clinic and said that the incidents caused mental trauma to the child, and she waited for her to get stable before approaching the police.

The child’s father is based in Singapore, her grandmother is also a reputed gynaecologist obstetrician with her own clinic and her aunt is a professor at a university based in the United States, the police said.

Speaking to the FPJ, senior police inspector Deepak Bagul said they have initiated a probe.

“The incidents allegedly started from 2014, hence we need to verify them. The case is technical. The two accused are based abroad and the one in Mumbai is a senior citizen, so we need to handle it carefully,” said Bagul. He added that the accused will be summoned for interrogation and subsequently evidence would be gathered to support the allegations.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) and 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.