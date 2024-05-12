Mira-Bhayandar: Excise Wing Seizes Hooch In Tourist Car After Hot Chase In Uttan

The seized car and hooch by the excise department |

As separate teams of police and excise department officials, Thane are conducting raids while intensifying vigilance by setting up 24x7 check-posts to plug any attempts of smuggling, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the liquor mafia are using tourist permit cars (T-permit) to ferry liquor from areas like Bhiwandi to Mumbai and Thane.

The alertness and presence of mind shown by on-duty personnel attached to the C-wing of the excise department led to the seizure of more than 520 bulk litres (BL) of illicit liquor that was being smuggled into the coastal area of Uttan from Bhiwandi in a high-end T-permit car on Friday evening. Acting on a tip-off, the excise teams led by senior inspector (C wing)- Ashok Desle under the guidance of excise superintendent -Nilesh Sangade had intensified vigilance on the Bhayandar-Uttan road.

Thane Excise Team Nabs Suspects With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 5.52 Lakh

The team tried to wave down a suspiciously moving car, but instead of stopping the driver dodged the cops and sped away. After a hot chase the excise personnel intercepted the car near Hotel Midtown. Upon checking the personnel found 520 BL of illicitly brewed liquor which was packed in pouches and stuffed into gunny bags.

The occupants of the car including the driver-Ram Pandit Aade (34) and Faisal Salim Shaikh (22)-both residents of Bhiwandi were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949. The car and the illicit liquor worth Rs. 5.52 lakh was seized by the excise team comprising-senior inspector-Ashok Desle, sub inspector-Ratnakar Shinde, personnel-Rajesh Taaru and Pravin Nangre. A similar action was taken by the team last week. On the basis of the registration number the excise officials are now trying to trace the owner of the car and ascertain the destination of the consignment.

Thane Excise Department Registers Over 300 Offences Amidst Election Code of Conduct

Meanwhile the total number of offences registered by the 11 divisions and two flying squads attached to the Thane district excise department has crossed the 300 mark ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 16, March.

The offences include -bootlegging, manufacturing of illicit booze (haath-bhatti), smuggling, ferrying liquor in an illegal manner and also other breach cases related to unauthorized sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor by licensed vending establishments.

All these steps are in adherence with Election Commission (EC) guidelines to ensure that movement is regulated and controlled to thwart any attempts of providing liquor to influence voters. Voting process for the Thane Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on 20, May.