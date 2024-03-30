 Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Hooch Liquor Unit In Nala Sopara, One Arrested
A sweeping clamp down on illegal activities has been ordered by the police commissioner in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
The crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station unearthed an illicit liquor brewing unit which was running from a hillock in the Bilalpada area of Nallasopara (east) during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police Raid & Seize Illegal Hooch Manufacturing Setup

Acting on a tip-off, the detection unit led by senior police inspector-Jitendra Vankoti swooped down on the den (haath-bhatti) at around 6 am.  Apart from 22 plastic barrels containing more than 3,300 litres of hooch worth Rs. 1.36 lakh ingredients including fermented jaggery wash, chemicals and other manufacturing equipment was seized and destroyed on the spot by the police team.

Operator Of Hooch Trade Identified

The operator of the den identified as- Pradeep Rama Shingde (30), was arrested and booked under the relevant section 65-C (constructs or works of any distillery or brewery) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Hooch Liquor Unit In Nala Sopara, One Arrested

