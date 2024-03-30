 Mira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade

Mira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade

Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in a well-oiled prostitution racket, officials from the Navghar police station are conducting further investigations in the case.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted a prostitution racket by arresting a 26-year-old woman for allegedly forcing a minor girl into flesh trade activities in Bhayandar.

Acting on a tip-off about a prostitution racket in which pimps were forcing minor girls into immoral activities, a team led by assistant sub inspector Umesh Patil, under the supervision of senior police inspector-Samir Ahirao established contact with the woman and finalised a deal with the help of a decoy customer.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI Probes Human Trafficking Network Targeting Indians For Combat Roles In Russia-Ukraine...
article-image

Trap To Nab The Accused

Subsequently, a trap was laid at an eatery located in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Friday afternoon. While the woman who has been identified as- Neelam Saanshi alias Jaspreet was caught red-handed when she arrived on the spot with two women and a minor girl.

Read Also
Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
article-image

The Accused Booked Under Several IPC Sections

The team arrested Jasprit and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The rescued women and the girl were safely sent to a rehabilitation home.

Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in a well-oiled prostitution racket, officials from the Navghar police station are conducting further investigations in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Hooch Liquor Unit In Nala Sopara, One Arrested

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Hooch Liquor Unit In Nala Sopara, One Arrested

Mira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade

Mira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP Led By Sharad Pawar Releases First List Of Candidates,...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP Led By Sharad Pawar Releases First List Of Candidates,...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar’s NCP Files Complaint Against Shinde’s Sena,...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar’s NCP Files Complaint Against Shinde’s Sena,...

Nawab Malik Hospitalised: Senior NCP Leader Admitted To Mumbai Hospital After Complaining Of...

Nawab Malik Hospitalised: Senior NCP Leader Admitted To Mumbai Hospital After Complaining Of...