Mira- Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Woman Held Under POCSO Act For Forcing Minor Into Sex Trade

Representational Image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted a prostitution racket by arresting a 26-year-old woman for allegedly forcing a minor girl into flesh trade activities in Bhayandar.

Acting on a tip-off about a prostitution racket in which pimps were forcing minor girls into immoral activities, a team led by assistant sub inspector Umesh Patil, under the supervision of senior police inspector-Samir Ahirao established contact with the woman and finalised a deal with the help of a decoy customer.

Trap To Nab The Accused

Subsequently, a trap was laid at an eatery located in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Friday afternoon. While the woman who has been identified as- Neelam Saanshi alias Jaspreet was caught red-handed when she arrived on the spot with two women and a minor girl.

The Accused Booked Under Several IPC Sections

The team arrested Jasprit and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The rescued women and the girl were safely sent to a rehabilitation home.

Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in a well-oiled prostitution racket, officials from the Navghar police station are conducting further investigations in the case.