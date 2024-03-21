Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Representative Image |

In a harrowing incident reported from the Prabuddha Nagar area of Satpur, a 17-year-old boy stands accused of torturing and threatening a minor girl. The victim has filed a complaint, resulting in the registration of a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Satpur police station.

According to the prosecution, the victim girl was acquainted with the accused who comes from the same locality. Exploiting this familiarity, the suspect lured the victim to meet him on January 28. Subsequently, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim at a friend's house. Moreover, he reportedly issued threats to the victim, warning of dire consequences for her and her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The victim confided in her relatives, prompting them to swiftly inform the Satpur police. Consequently, a case has been registered against the suspect.