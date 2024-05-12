FPJ Impact: BMC To Plant 10 New Baobab Trees, Removes Concretisation To Save 400-Year-Old Baobab In Aarey

After The Free Press Journal reported about the concretisation of land around a 400-year-old Baobab tree in Aarey choking it to death, the municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered necessary steps to save the tree. After FPJ's reports about hacking of two Baobab trees for infrastructure work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will plant 10 Baobab trees across the city.

The Free Press Journal had extensively reported about two incident of Baobab trees being hacked for construction of Metro 2B in Santacruz (West) and widening of Malad-Marve road in Malad (West). On Saturday, the Free Press Journal had reported about concretisation around a 400-year-old Baobab tree in Aarey Colony, choking it to death.

Following the report, Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner of the BMC, ordered immediate action to remove concrete structure and replace it with a natural tree basin to save the 400-year-old tree. Talking to the Free Press Journal, Gagrani said, "As soon as I got to know about the issue, I directed the concerned department to take necessary steps to save the tree. The concrete around the tree has been removed, and has been replaced by soil to let the tree breathe and water can pass to the roots, in such a way that the road is not cornered."

The gigantic Baobab is an iconic species belonging to the African Continent and it's origin dates back to over 200 million years ago. The ability of this tree to survive and thrive amidst rough and dry conditions makes it a symbol of hope and positivity. Although the Baobab trees are not one of the many native tree species of India, they are seen as natural heritage because of its long presence in various cities, specially Mumbai.

The Free Press Journal has been consistently reporting about the incidents of centuries-old Baobab trees being hacked for various infrastructure work. The municipal commissioner added that the BMC has decided to plant 10 new Baobab trees at different locations across the city. According to Park Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, these trees will be planted in various parks in the western division.

“We have received 10 Baobab trees which are from 10-15 years in age. The parks department has selected various parks in the western division and due to severe heat, they will be planted in those parks after one or two weeks,” said Gagrani.