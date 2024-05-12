Mumbai News: Cops Issue Lookout For Scammers For Duping 3 Investors Of ₹84 Lakh In Share Market Investment Fraud |

A 36-year-old man who works as a manager in a private bank at Goregaon has lodged a complaint with the police after he along with his brother and friend had totally lost Rs 84.63 lakh in share market investment fraud.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vasai. On March 06, the victim had come across an advertisement on Instagram about share market investment. The victim then got added in a WhatsApp group, after which on March 12 the victim inquired about opening a share market private equity account. The scammers then shared a link with the victim and asked him to fill his bank account details.

The scammers then shared another link with the victim and asked him to download a trading app on his phone and register himself. From March 13 till March 19, the victim had invested Rs 33.08 lakh on the instructions of the scammers. The victim had managed to also withdraw some amount of money after which he informed his brother about the said investment model after which he as well from March 21 till April 14, invested Rs 43.50 lakh in multiple transactions.

He then informed his friend as well, who invested Rs 8.05 lakh from March 25 till April 25. Later when the victim, his brother and friend informed the scammer to help them withdraw their earnings, they were being asked to pay more money. After the scammers stopped responding to the victim, he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on May 08.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.